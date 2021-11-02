See All General Surgeons in Glen Burnie, MD
Dr. Mark Kligman, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Mark Kligman, MD

General Surgery
4.1 (26)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mark Kligman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University Of Maryland Medical Center.

Dr. Kligman works at Univ Maryland Med Ctr Surgery in Glen Burnie, MD with other offices in Baltimore, MD, Queenstown, MD and Waldorf, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Gastric Bypass Surgery and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Digestive Health Center At Um Bwmc
    305 Hospital Dr Ste 304, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 328-8940
  2. 2
    University of Maryland Pediatric Associates PA
    22 S Greene St, Baltimore, MD 21201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 328-8940
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Sunday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
  3. 3
    Professional Building
    419 W Redwood St Ste 300, Baltimore, MD 21201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 328-8940
  4. 4
    Shore Regional Pavilion
    125 Shoreway Dr, Queenstown, MD 21658 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 328-8940
  5. 5
    University of Maryland Waldorf
    11340 Pembrooke Sq, Waldorf, MD 20603 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 328-8940
  6. 6
    29 S Greene St Ste 105, Baltimore, MD 21201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 328-8940

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Of Maryland Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Obesity
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Obesity
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic
Sleeve Gastrectomy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Restrictive With Partial Gastrectomy or Jejunojejunostomy Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kligman?

    Nov 02, 2021
    Dr Kligman is a top notch surgeon and person. Dr Kligman and his staff were friendly, knowledgeable and cared about my experience. I sought them out because I did not like the service I was getting from the first program I was involved with. Dr Kligman and the UMMS program far exceeded my expectations.
    David N — Nov 02, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mark Kligman, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mark Kligman, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kligman to family and friends

    Dr. Kligman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kligman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mark Kligman, MD.

    About Dr. Mark Kligman, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1932113099
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Kligman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kligman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kligman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kligman has seen patients for Obesity, Gastric Bypass Surgery and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kligman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Kligman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kligman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kligman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kligman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mark Kligman, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.