Overview

Dr. Mark Kligman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University Of Maryland Medical Center.



Dr. Kligman works at Univ Maryland Med Ctr Surgery in Glen Burnie, MD with other offices in Baltimore, MD, Queenstown, MD and Waldorf, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Gastric Bypass Surgery and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.