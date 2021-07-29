Overview

Dr. Mark Klucka, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Belleville, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth and is affiliated with Anderson Hospital, HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital and OSF Saint Anthony's Health Center.



Dr. Klucka works at RANDI M HUMMEL, APN in Belleville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.