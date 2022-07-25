Overview of Dr. Mark Kobayashi, MD

Dr. Mark Kobayashi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.



Dr. Kobayashi works at Signature Plastic Surgery in Irvine, CA with other offices in Orange, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.