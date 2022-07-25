Dr. Mark Kobayashi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kobayashi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Kobayashi, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Kobayashi, MD
Dr. Mark Kobayashi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.
Dr. Kobayashi works at
Dr. Kobayashi's Office Locations
Mark R. Kobayashi MD Inc.4605 Barranca Pkwy Ste 205, Irvine, CA 92604 Directions (949) 387-1404
Aesthetic & Plastic Surgery Institute at UC Irvine200 S Manchester Ave Ste 650, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 456-3077Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UCI Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kobayashi is by far the best plastic surgeon (or any surgeon) I have seen. He is a true professional and works hard to please his patient. And what a wonderful bedside manner! He is so kind, honest and reassuring. The doctor does not push the patient into anything and makes sure you are doing exactly what you want, after all it’s a big decision. He is a very skilled doctor and there is no one I would trust more under the knife.
About Dr. Mark Kobayashi, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University of Louisiana
