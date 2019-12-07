Overview

Dr. Mark Kocab, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Manatee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Kocab works at Suncoast GI Associates in Bradenton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Barrett's Esophagus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.