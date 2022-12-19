Dr. Mark Kochenderfer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kochenderfer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Kochenderfer, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mark Kochenderfer, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They specialize in Hematology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, Greenbrier Valley Medical Center and LewisGale Hospital - Alleghany.
Dr. Kochenderfer's Office Locations
Lewis-Gale Cancer Cre Cntr Plsk2013 Jefferson St SW Fl 2, Roanoke, VA 24014 Directions (540) 982-0237
Hospital Affiliations
- Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
- Greenbrier Valley Medical Center
- LewisGale Hospital - Alleghany
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Everyone was so nice.
About Dr. Mark Kochenderfer, MD
- Hematology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest University Baptist Med Center
- Wake Forest University Baptist Med Center
- West Virginia University
- Medical Oncology
Dr. Kochenderfer has seen patients for Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, Leukocytosis and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kochenderfer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
