Overview

Dr. Mark Koenig, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in McMinnville, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas River Park, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West, Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford, Logan Memorial Hospital and Tristar Northcrest Medical Center.



Dr. Koenig works at Ascension Saint Thomas Heart McMinnville in McMinnville, TN with other offices in Russellville, KY, Murfreesboro, TN and Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.