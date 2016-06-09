Dr. Mark Koenig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koenig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Koenig, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Koenig, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in McMinnville, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas River Park, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West, Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford, Logan Memorial Hospital and Tristar Northcrest Medical Center.
Locations
Ascension Saint Thomas Heart McMinnville1589 Sparta St Ste 100, McMinnville, TN 37110 Directions (931) 291-9564
Ascension Saint Thomas Heart Russellville1719 Nashville St, Russellville, KY 42276 Directions (270) 209-0068
Ascension Saint Thomas Heart Rutherford1840 Medical Center Pkwy Ste 201, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Directions (615) 747-6194
Ascension Saint Thomas Heart West4230 Harding Pike Ste 330, Nashville, TN 37205 Directions (615) 747-6682Monday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Koenig was very compassionate, caring and professional. He checked on me prior to surgery and made certain all my needs were met and if I had any questions. He was very competent and that made me much more comfortable. He took my feelings of anxiety seriously and made certain I was treated for that as well, while I waited for my surgery. I would not hesitate to see Dr. Koenig again, and the better compliment is..... that I would refer the people I love to him, which says a lot.
About Dr. Mark Koenig, MD
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1770521502
Education & Certifications
- EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS
- Cardiovascular Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas River Park
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West
- Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford
- Logan Memorial Hospital
- Tristar Northcrest Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koenig has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koenig accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koenig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koenig has seen patients for Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koenig on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Koenig. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koenig.
