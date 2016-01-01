Dr. Mark Koets, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koets is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Koets, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Koets, MD
Dr. Mark Koets, MD is a Pulmonologist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Dr. Koets works at
Dr. Koets' Office Locations
SHMG MICU - Grand Rapids100 Michigan St NE # MC031, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 267-8244
Spectrum Health Reed City Campus225 N State St, Reed City, MI 49677 Directions (616) 267-8244
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mark Koets, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1891735825
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Health System
- Butterworth Hospital
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koets has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koets accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koets has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Koets. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koets.
