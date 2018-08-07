Dr. Mark Koniuch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koniuch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Koniuch, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Koniuch, MD
Dr. Mark Koniuch, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Troy, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR.
Dr. Koniuch works at
Dr. Koniuch's Office Locations
-
1
Larry John Rich Service Co44199 Dequindre Rd Ste 250, Troy, MI 48085 Directions (248) 879-8441
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Koniuch?
I had surgery on both hands by Dr. Mark Koniuch. The results were fantastic. Would highly recommend him. Nancy L. Shelby Twp. MI
About Dr. Mark Koniuch, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English, Ukrainian
- 1902888233
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koniuch has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koniuch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koniuch works at
Dr. Koniuch has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koniuch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Koniuch speaks Ukrainian.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Koniuch. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koniuch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koniuch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koniuch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.