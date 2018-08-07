See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Troy, MI
Dr. Mark Koniuch, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mark Koniuch, MD

Dr. Mark Koniuch, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Troy, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR.

Dr. Koniuch works at Orthopedic/Hand Surgeons Troy in Troy, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Koniuch's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Larry John Rich Service Co
    44199 Dequindre Rd Ste 250, Troy, MI 48085 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 879-8441

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
De Quervain's Disease
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
De Quervain's Disease
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)

Treatment frequency



Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Mark Koniuch, MD

Specialties
  • Orthopedic Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 46 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Ukrainian
NPI Number
  • 1902888233
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
Board Certifications
  • Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Mark Koniuch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koniuch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Koniuch has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Koniuch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Koniuch works at Orthopedic/Hand Surgeons Troy in Troy, MI. View the full address on Dr. Koniuch’s profile.

Dr. Koniuch has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koniuch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Koniuch. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koniuch.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koniuch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koniuch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

