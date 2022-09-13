Dr. Mark Koone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Koone, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Koone, MD is a Dermatologist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med|Baylor University and is affiliated with Texoma Medical Center and Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Koone works at
Locations
-
1
Dallas Associated Dermatologists - McKinney7300 Eldorado Pkwy Ste 100, McKinney, TX 75070 Directions (214) 987-3376Monday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Texoma Medical Center
- Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Koone?
Cares very much about his patients. Very intelligent!!
About Dr. Mark Koone, MD
- Dermatology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1720055833
Education & Certifications
- Duke Univ Med Ctr, Dermatology Baylor Coll Of Med, Internal Medicine|Duke University Hospital
- Baylor-St Lukes Hosp
- Baylor Coll of Med|Baylor University
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koone has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koone works at
Dr. Koone has seen patients for Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion, Actinic Keratosis and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Koone speaks Spanish.
268 patients have reviewed Dr. Koone. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.