Dr. Mark Koruda, MD

Gastroenterology
4.4 (18)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Mark Koruda, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chapel Hill, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital, University of North Carolina Hospital and Vidant Bertie Hospital.

Dr. Koruda works at Unc Hospitals Pulmonary Function Lab in Chapel Hill, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy), Intestinal Obstruction and Abdominoplasty along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Unc Hospitals Pulmonary Function Lab
    101 Manning Dr, Chapel Hill, NC 27514 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 966-2225
  2. 2
    4035 Burnett Womack Bldg, Chapel Hill, NC 27599 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 966-8436

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital
  • University of North Carolina Hospital
  • Vidant Bertie Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 23, 2019
    Excellent surgeon. Has done 3 bowel resections and several hernia repairs on me. Good bedside manner. Has really good people working with him. I trust my care to him.
    — Feb 23, 2019
    About Dr. Mark Koruda, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • 42 years of experience
    • English
    • 1629162599
    Education & Certifications

    • Yale University
