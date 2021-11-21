Dr. Mark Kosins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kosins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Kosins, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Kosins, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Clemente, CA. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine Medical Center and is affiliated with Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Kosins works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mark Kosins MD and Associates302 N El Camino Real Ste 112, San Clemente, CA 92672 Directions (949) 489-9898
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareSource
- Community Health Choice
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kosins?
Dr. Kosins is an excellent physician and I recommend him highly. He listens actively and is able to diagnose/treat successfully. Dr. Kosins treats his patients with care, consideration and the utmost professionalism. He is truly spot on at what he does.
About Dr. Mark Kosins, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1457424954
Education & Certifications
- University Of California, Irvine
- University Of California, Irvine Medical Center
- University of California At Davis / School of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kosins accepts Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kosins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kosins works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kosins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kosins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kosins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kosins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.