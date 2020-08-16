Dr. Mark Kotapka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kotapka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Kotapka, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark Kotapka, MD
Dr. Mark Kotapka, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.
Dr. Kotapka's Office Locations
Einstein Neurosurgery - Klein5401 Old York Rd Ste 400, Philadelphia, PA 19141 Directions (215) 456-6127
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was an operating room nurse who worked with Dr Kotapka for many years. I was actually the head nurse of neurosurgery. I worked with him on many different procedures. He is one of the best and most competent surgeons that I have ever worked with. He pays attention to every detail. And his surgical technique is flawless. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Mark Kotapka, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Hospital of Philadelphia|So Genl Hosp|U Pittsburgh Hosp
- Hosp of the Univ Penn
- Hosp of the Univ Penn
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
- Neurosurgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
Dr. Kotapka works at
