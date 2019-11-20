Dr. Mark Kovach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kovach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Kovach, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Kovach, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rock Island, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cgh Medical Center, Genesis Medical Center – Silvis, Genesis Medical Center, Aledo, Genesis Medical Center, Davenport, East Rusholme Street, Hammond-Henry Hospital, Trinity Muscatine, Trinity Rock Island and UnityPoint Health - Trinity Bettendorf.
Locations
1
Orthopedic Specialists PC2701 17th St, Rock Island, IL 61201 Directions (309) 779-5000
2
Cardiovascular Medicine PC1100 36TH AVE, Moline, IL 61265 Directions (309) 743-6700
- 3 350 John Deere Rd, Moline, IL 61265 Directions (309) 743-6700
- 4 855 Illini Dr Ste 402, Silvis, IL 61282 Directions (309) 743-6700
Hospital Affiliations
- Cgh Medical Center
- Genesis Medical Center – Silvis
- Genesis Medical Center, Aledo
- Genesis Medical Center, Davenport, East Rusholme Street
- Hammond-Henry Hospital
- Trinity Muscatine
- Trinity Rock Island
- UnityPoint Health - Trinity Bettendorf
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough and answers all my questions. Office is on time which is appreciated. He never makes me rushed.
About Dr. Mark Kovach, MD
- Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1336128222
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
