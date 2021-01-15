See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Templeton, CA
Super Profile

Dr. Mark Kowall, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (37)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mark Kowall, MD

Dr. Mark Kowall, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Templeton, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center and Twin Cities Community Hospital.

Dr. Kowall works at Orthopedic Specialty Associates in Templeton, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kowall's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopedic Specialty Associates
    78 S Main St, Templeton, CA 93465 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 434-0999

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • French Hospital Medical Center
  • Twin Cities Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Hip Sprain
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Knee Dislocation
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Rotator Cuff Tear
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Avascular Necrosis
Baker's Cyst
Broken Arm
Bursitis
Chondrocalcinosis
Difficulty With Walking
Femur Fracture
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Hip Fracture
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Limb Pain
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Spondylitis
Trigger Finger
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Achilles Tendinitis
Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Arthroscopic Knee Shaving
Broken Neck
Clavicle Fracture
Coccygeal Pain
De Quervain's Disease
Elbow Bursitis
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand Fracture
Herniated Disc
Hip Pointer Injuries
Humerus Fracture
Internal Derangement of Knee
Knee Fracture
Knee Pain
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Ligament Sprain
Lower Extremity Trauma
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Meniscus Tear
Musculoskeletal Disorders
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Osteopenia
Pelvic Fracture
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Rotator Cuff Injuries
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Runner's Knee
Sacrum Disorders
Shin Splints
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Shoulder Instability
Shoulder Pain
Shoulder Stabilizations
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Sports Injuries
Stress Fracture
Tendon Injuries
Tendonitis
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Torn Cartilage
Upper Extremity Trauma
Wrist Fracture
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 15, 2021
    Mike — Jan 15, 2021
    About Dr. Mark Kowall, MD

    Orthopedic Surgery
    36 years of experience
    English
    1750455507
    Education & Certifications

    Orthopedic Specialty Hospital The
    Northwestern Memorial Hospital
    Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
    California State University, Northridge
