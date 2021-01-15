Overview of Dr. Mark Kowall, MD

Dr. Mark Kowall, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Templeton, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center and Twin Cities Community Hospital.



Dr. Kowall works at Orthopedic Specialty Associates in Templeton, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.