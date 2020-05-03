Dr. Mark Kowalski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kowalski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Kowalski, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Kowalski, MD
Dr. Mark Kowalski, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sahuarita, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center.
Dr. Kowalski works at
Dr. Kowalski's Office Locations
-
1
Northwest Medical Center16260 S Rancho Sahuarita Blvd, Sahuarita, AZ 85629 Directions (520) 352-1004Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Care Network
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- GlobalHealth, Inc.
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kowalski?
Dr Kowalski has performed a couple of surgeries on me in the past. The most significant repair was on a torn rotator cuff that had a 95% tear. I have always been athletic and received the injury working out. The surgery went flawlessly and after at least 10 years I still have full use of my arm and full extension with no pain ever. The only difference between my 2 shoulders now is when I raise both arms above my head there is a slightly smaller space gap between my shoulder and ear on the shoulder that had surgery. That tells me I can’t press my repaired shoulder down quite as far when my arms are raised, but it’s so slight that no one would notice except me. I would say I have 99.9% functionality back. Had I tried harder during physical therapy I probably could have gotten that .1% back too, but since I wasn’t dancing anymore it didn’t matter to me. I always recommend Dr Kowalski. He is patient, kind, genuine, funny, an excellent surgeon, and a joy to do surgery business with! ??
About Dr. Mark Kowalski, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1104822790
Education & Certifications
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine|University Okla
- Barnes Jewish Hospital|Washington University
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kowalski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kowalski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kowalski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kowalski works at
Dr. Kowalski has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Systemic Chondromalacia and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kowalski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Kowalski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kowalski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kowalski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kowalski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.