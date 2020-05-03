Overview of Dr. Mark Kowalski, MD

Dr. Mark Kowalski, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sahuarita, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center.



Dr. Kowalski works at Northwest Medical Center in Sahuarita, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Systemic Chondromalacia and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.