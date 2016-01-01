Overview of Dr. Mark Krahe, DO

Dr. Mark Krahe, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Upmc Hamot.



Dr. Krahe works at Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Of Erie in Erie, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Achilles Tendinitis, Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) and Excision of Tibia or Fibula along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.