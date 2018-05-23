Dr. Mark Kraus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kraus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Kraus, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Kraus, MD
Dr. Mark Kraus, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Umass Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Kraus works at
Dr. Kraus' Office Locations
UMass Memorial Medical Center - University Campus55 Lake Ave N, Worcester, MA 01655 Directions (508) 334-8515Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Umass Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful experience! When our daughter broke her elbow he walked us through the surgical steps putting our mind at ease and hers!
About Dr. Mark Kraus, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1144316647
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kraus has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kraus accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kraus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kraus has seen patients for Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) and Hip Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kraus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kraus. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kraus.
