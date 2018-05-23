Overview of Dr. Mark Kraus, MD

Dr. Mark Kraus, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Umass Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Kraus works at U MASS MEMORIAL MEDICAL GROUP in Worcester, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) and Hip Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.