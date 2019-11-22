Overview of Dr. Mark Krinock, MD

Dr. Mark Krinock, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Kalamazoo, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Ascension Borgess Hospital, Oaklawn Hospital and Promedica Coldwater Regional Hospital.



Dr. Krinock works at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Spine Deformities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.