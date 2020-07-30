Dr. Mark Kris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Kris, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark Kris, MD
Dr. Mark Kris, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical.
Dr. Kris works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kris' Office Locations
-
1
Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer1275 York Ave, New York, NY 10065 Directions (212) 639-2000
-
2
Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center - Neurosurgery300 E 66th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions (212) 639-2000
-
3
Mskcc Clincial Laboratory At Koch Center (74th St)530 E 74th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (646) 608-2928
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kris?
Dr Kris is very personable and exceptionally knowledgeable in his field. He’s very compassionate and is not an alarmist.
About Dr. Mark Kris, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1174594113
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
- New York Hosp
- New York Hosp
- Weill Cornell Medical
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kris has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kris accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kris works at
Dr. Kris has seen patients for Lung Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Adrenal Gland Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Kris. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.