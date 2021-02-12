See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Saginaw, MI
Dr. Mark Kuligowski, DO

Internal Medicine
2.3 (15)
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mark Kuligowski, DO

Dr. Mark Kuligowski, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center Harrison.

Dr. Kuligowski works at MARK F KULIGOWSKI DO in Saginaw, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kuligowski's Office Locations

    Foremost Family Medicine
    3310 Shattuck Rd, Saginaw, MI 48603

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Covenant Medical Center Harrison

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asthma
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Feb 12, 2021
    Dr. Kuligowski is the best doctor that I have been to in my 52 years on this earth. He is a kind, intelligent, and empathetic individual. I recommend giving him a shot!
    About Dr. Mark Kuligowski, DO

    Internal Medicine
    36 years of experience
    English
    1629069406
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kuligowski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kuligowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kuligowski works at MARK F KULIGOWSKI DO in Saginaw, MI. View the full address on Dr. Kuligowski’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuligowski. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuligowski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuligowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuligowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

