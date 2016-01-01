Dr. Kuper accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Overview of Dr. Mark Kuper, DO
Dr. Mark Kuper, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Kuper's Office Locations
1
Mark Kuper DO6251 Oakmont Blvd, Fort Worth, TX 76132 Directions (817) 735-9397
2
Texas Center for Orthopedic and Spinal Disorders7257 Hawkins View Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76132 Directions (817) 735-9397
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health
- Humana
About Dr. Mark Kuper, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1013069780
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kuper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kuper has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking, Bursitis and Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kuper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
