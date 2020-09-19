See All Ophthalmologists in Boston, MA
Dr. Mark Kuperwaser, MD

Ophthalmology
3.9 (8)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mark Kuperwaser, MD

Dr. Mark Kuperwaser, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Retinopathy and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kuperwaser's Office Locations

  1. 1
    330 Brookline Ave Ste CC5, Boston, MA 02215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 667-3391

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetic Retinopathy
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Stye
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Repair of Eye Laceration Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 19, 2020
    I have been seeing Dr Kuperwaser for several decades now and throughout he has been considerate, thorough, takes the time needed, answered all my questions, given sound recommendations and is a personable straight talker who will take the time to explain. I have always felt treated like an individual with him, not just the next body that walks through. And he isn't "surgery happy" as I find some other Drs./Surgeons these days. Several years ago he immediately diagnosed an unusual situation I had developed following spinal surgery that other Dr's hadn't picked up on. Yes there is often a wait to see him as he is busy and gives folks the time needed, just bring a book or your mobile device, he's worth the wait.
    Susan Goldfischer — Sep 19, 2020
    About Dr. Mark Kuperwaser, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1083790851
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BOSTON UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Kuperwaser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuperwaser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kuperwaser has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kuperwaser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kuperwaser has seen patients for Diabetic Retinopathy and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kuperwaser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuperwaser. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuperwaser.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuperwaser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuperwaser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

