Dr. Mark Kutyla, DPM
Overview of Dr. Mark Kutyla, DPM
Dr. Mark Kutyla, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lexington, SC.
Dr. Kutyla's Office Locations
Lexington Podiatry - Lexington121 Park Place Ct, Lexington, SC 29072 Directions (803) 356-4712
Lexington Podiatry - Northeast3016 Longtown Commons Dr Ste 220, Columbia, SC 29229 Directions (803) 356-4712
Hospital Affiliations
- Lexington Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had been to several foot specialists for over 2 years. Even went to Charlotte, N.C. and everyone told me that I had arthritis in the top of my feet. The pain was terrible. I finally went to Dr. Kutyla and he said he did not feel that it was arthritis , that he thought it was a pinched nerve. He put a shot around the nerve and the pain went away. I am so happy that I went to see him. I would recommend him to anyone that has foot problems.
About Dr. Mark Kutyla, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1326007022
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kutyla has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kutyla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kutyla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kutyla has seen patients for Achilles Tendinitis, Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kutyla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kutyla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kutyla.
