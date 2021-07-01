Dr. Mark Kwartowitz, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kwartowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Kwartowitz, DO
Overview of Dr. Mark Kwartowitz, DO
Dr. Mark Kwartowitz, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bingham Farms, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Kwartowitz's Office Locations
LKO Bingham Farms31500 Telegraph Rd Ste 235, Bingham Farms, MI 48025 Directions (248) 669-2000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday12:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Lederman Kwartowitz Center for Orthopedics & Sports Medicine2300 Haggerty Rd, West Bloomfield, MI 48323 Directions (248) 669-2000
Beaumont-Botsford Campus28080 Grand River Ave Ste 208N, Farmington Hills, MI 48336 Directions (248) 669-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Alliance Health Care
- Anthem
- Benesys
- Blue Care Network of Michigan (BCN)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- HealthPartners
- HealthPlus of Michigan
- McLaren Health Plan
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- Mutual of Omaha
- Nippon Life Benefits
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- US Health and Life Insurance Company
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr K put my knee back together, he and his staff are absolutely amazing
About Dr. Mark Kwartowitz, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1962448803
Education & Certifications
- The University Of Chicago Hospitals
- Botsford General Hospital
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Michigan State University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kwartowitz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kwartowitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kwartowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kwartowitz has seen patients for Runner's Knee, Internal Derangement of Knee and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kwartowitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Kwartowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kwartowitz.
