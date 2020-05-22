See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Tampa, FL
Dr. Mark Laflamme, MD

Internal Medicine
4.4 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Mark Laflamme, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from Saint George`s University / School of Medicine.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    701 W Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Ste 5, Tampa, FL 33603 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 874-7246
  2. 2
    3690 W Gandy Blvd, Tampa, FL 33611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 808-0422

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Overweight
Arthritis
Obesity
Overweight
Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lower Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medico
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Mark Laflamme, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • 1396796645
    Education & Certifications

    • SUNY Stony Brook Hlth Scis Ctr
    • Saint George`s University / School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Laflamme, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laflamme is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Laflamme has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Laflamme has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Laflamme. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laflamme.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laflamme, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laflamme appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

