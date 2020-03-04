Dr. Mark Lahaye, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lahaye is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Lahaye, DDS
Overview
Dr. Mark Lahaye, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Thibodaux, LA. They completed their residency with Baylor College Of Dentistry Department Of Orthodontics
Dr. Lahaye works at
Locations
-
1
Thibodaux Office100 Pecan St, Thibodaux, LA 70301 Directions (985) 283-9727
-
2
Houma Office1340 W Tunnel Blvd Ste 303, Houma, LA 70360 Directions (985) 283-7705
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
LaHaye Orthodontics is the BEST orthodontist anyone could pick to go to. All of the staff and Dr. LaHaye himself are the nicest and most welcoming people you’ll ever meet! Everyone I know that has went to him, including myself, are overly satisfied with their smile. If you are looking for an orthodontist these this is the best place to go to!
About Dr. Mark Lahaye, DDS
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- English
- 1326216276
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Dentistry Department Of Orthodontics
