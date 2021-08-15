Overview

Dr. Mark Lake, MD is a Dermatologist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital.



Dr. Lake works at Lake Dermatology in Lafayette, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Actinic Keratosis, Itchy Skin and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.