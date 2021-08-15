Dr. Lake has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Lake, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Lake, MD is a Dermatologist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital.
Dr. Lake works at
Locations
Lake Dermatology Inc.15 Executive Dr Ste 4, Lafayette, IN 47905 Directions (765) 838-3428
Hospital Affiliations
- Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Sagamore Health Network
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Was more than we anticipated. Dr Lake was thorough, patient, explanatory and just plain nice. My husband is very skeptical about doctors but Dr Lake won him over. Only complaint is that Dr Lake is so busy it was a long wait from time appointment was made to time we got to see him. If he spends as much time as he did with us it’s no wonder it takes so long to see him.
About Dr. Mark Lake, MD
- Dermatology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1104848423
Education & Certifications
- WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lake accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lake has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lake works at
Dr. Lake has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Itchy Skin and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lake on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lake. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lake.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lake, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lake appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.