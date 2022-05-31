Dr. Mark Lamet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lamet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Lamet, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Lamet, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Benefis East Campus, Langdon Prairie Health, Memorial Regional Hospital and Sanford Medical Center Bismarck.
Dr. Lamet works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Centurion Anesthesia - Fl LLC3800 Johnson St Ste D, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 961-7771
-
2
Benefis Health System1101 26th St S, Great Falls, MT 59405 Directions (406) 455-5200ThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
3
Sanford Medical Center Rehab300 N 7th St, Bismarck, ND 58501 Directions (701) 323-6304
Hospital Affiliations
- Benefis East Campus
- Langdon Prairie Health
- Memorial Regional Hospital
- Sanford Medical Center Bismarck
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lamet?
From check-in to check out great service! The staff is courteous, helpful and keep you informed and are all very capable and friendly! Highly recommended.
About Dr. Mark Lamet, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1972554731
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lamet has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lamet accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lamet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lamet works at
Dr. Lamet has seen patients for Gastritis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lamet on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Lamet. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lamet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lamet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lamet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.