Dr. Mark Lampert, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Skokie, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Franciscan Health Dyer, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.



Dr. Lampert works at Comprehensive Care Center in Skokie, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.