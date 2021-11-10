Overview of Dr. Mark Landeros, MD

Dr. Mark Landeros, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF CHIHUAHUA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.



Dr. Landeros works at Providence Surgical Associates in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Lump along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.