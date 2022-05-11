Dr. Mark Landrio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Landrio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Landrio, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Landrio, MD
Dr. Mark Landrio, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Winchester, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Berkeley Medical Center, UPMC Western Maryland and Winchester Medical Center.
Dr. Landrio works at
Dr. Landrio's Office Locations
Neurologic Associates, PLC905 Cedar Creek Grade Ste 200, Winchester, VA 22601 Directions (540) 722-8882
Neurologic Associates Plc905 Cedar Crk Ste 102, Winchester, VA 22601 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Berkeley Medical Center
- UPMC Western Maryland
- Winchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- One Net
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Mark Landrio, Is very intelligent, and compassionate! His staff is top notch. I’d send my mother, kids and all loved ones to this Dr. They went above and beyond to help me. I will forever be grateful for the sweet staff!
About Dr. Mark Landrio, MD
- Neurology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1063441533
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess Med Center
- New England Med Center
- TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED
Dr. Landrio has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Landrio accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Landrio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Landrio works at
Dr. Landrio has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Landrio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
76 patients have reviewed Dr. Landrio. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Landrio.
