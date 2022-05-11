See All Neurologists in Winchester, VA
Dr. Mark Landrio, MD

Neurology
2.8 (76)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mark Landrio, MD

Dr. Mark Landrio, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Winchester, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Berkeley Medical Center, UPMC Western Maryland and Winchester Medical Center.

Dr. Landrio works at Neurologic Associates, PLC, Winchester, VA in Winchester, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Landrio's Office Locations

    Neurologic Associates, PLC
    905 Cedar Creek Grade Ste 200, Winchester, VA 22601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 722-8882
    Neurologic Associates Plc
    905 Cedar Crk Ste 102, Winchester, VA 22601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Berkeley Medical Center
  • UPMC Western Maryland
  • Winchester Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Sleep Apnea
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Corticobasal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Pineal Region Tumors Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Refsum Disease Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • One Net
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 76 ratings
    Patient Ratings (76)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (7)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (35)
    May 11, 2022
    Dr Mark Landrio, Is very intelligent, and compassionate! His staff is top notch. I’d send my mother, kids and all loved ones to this Dr. They went above and beyond to help me. I will forever be grateful for the sweet staff!
    Teresa Storey — May 11, 2022
    About Dr. Mark Landrio, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1063441533
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Beth Israel Deaconess Med Center
    Residency
    • New England Med Center
    Medical Education
    • TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED
