Dr. Lane has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Lane, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark Lane, MD
Dr. Mark Lane, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Marietta, OH.
Dr. Lane works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Lane's Office Locations
-
1
Marietta Memorial Hospital Despartment of Sports Medicine802 Wayne St Ste 200, Marietta, OH 45750 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Selby General Hospital
- Marietta Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lane?
Took the time to listen and explain. Spent the needed time with us
About Dr. Mark Lane, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1912941089
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lane accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lane works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Lane. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lane.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.