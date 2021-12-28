Overview of Dr. Mark Langer, MD

Dr. Mark Langer, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with IU Health Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Langer works at IU Health Physicians in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Fishers, IN and Martinsville, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.