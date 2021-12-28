See All Radiation Oncologists in Indianapolis, IN
Dr. Mark Langer, MD

Radiation Oncology
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Indianapolis, IN
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mark Langer, MD

Dr. Mark Langer, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with IU Health Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Langer works at IU Health Physicians in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Fishers, IN and Martinsville, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Langer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    IU Health Physicians Urology
    535 Barnhill Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 217-3805
  2. 2
    Iu Health Physicians Radiation Oncology (lantern Rd)
    10212 LANTERN RD, Fishers, IN 46037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 678-2700
  3. 3
    Indiana University Health Morgan Hospital Inc
    2209 John R Wooden Dr, Martinsville, IN 46151 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 944-2524
  4. 4
    Indiana University Health University Hospital
    550 University Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 955-1085
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • IU Health Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 28, 2021
    Dr. Longer and his team at IU Radiation were great to work with. The individual care and concern made my husband’s treatment much easier.
    Linda — Dec 28, 2021
    About Dr. Mark Langer, MD

    • Radiation Oncology
    • 42 years of experience
    • English
    • 1528022746
    Education & Certifications

    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    • HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
    • UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
    • Radiation Oncology and Therapeutic Radiology
