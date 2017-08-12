See All Hospitalists in Easton, MD
Dr. Mark Langfitt, MD

Pediatric Hospital Medicine
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mark Langfitt, MD

Dr. Mark Langfitt, MD is a Pediatric Hospitalist in Easton, MD. They specialize in Pediatric Hospital Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS and is affiliated with University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton.

Dr. Langfitt works at UM Shore Medical Group-Pediatrics at Easton in Easton, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Langfitt's Office Locations

    UM Shore Medical Group-Pediatrics at Easton
    500 Cadmus Ln Ste 210, Easton, MD 21601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 822-8550

  • University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 12, 2017
    My children have been going to Shore Pediatrics for over 12 years. Recently, we had another little baby. I continue to be happy with this office, since we have to go more often now with a little one in the house. There have been a couple of times that I've called late in the day and they have fit me in, although it was time for them to go home for the day. The staff is very friendly, and I always feel welcome. I also feel that we get the best care there, no matter who we see.
    Amber in Easton, MD — Aug 12, 2017
    About Dr. Mark Langfitt, MD

    Pediatric Hospital Medicine
    36 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    Education & Certifications

    UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS
    Dr. Mark Langfitt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Langfitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Langfitt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Langfitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Langfitt works at UM Shore Medical Group-Pediatrics at Easton in Easton, MD. View the full address on Dr. Langfitt’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Langfitt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Langfitt.

