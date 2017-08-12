Overview of Dr. Mark Langfitt, MD

Dr. Mark Langfitt, MD is a Pediatric Hospitalist in Easton, MD. They specialize in Pediatric Hospital Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS and is affiliated with University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton.



Dr. Langfitt works at UM Shore Medical Group-Pediatrics at Easton in Easton, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.