Dr. Mark Langsfeld, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Langsfeld, MD
Dr. Mark Langsfeld, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Georgia Regents U, Medical College and is affiliated with Unm Hospital and Unm Sandoval Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Langsfeld works at
Dr. Langsfeld's Office Locations
University of New Mexico Hospitals2211 Lomas Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Directions (505) 272-3189
- 2 2 University of New Mexico, Albuquerque, NM 87131 Directions (505) 272-2336
UNM Vein & Cosmetic Center7007 Wyoming Blvd NE Ste A3, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 272-8346
Hospital Affiliations
- Unm Hospital
- Unm Sandoval Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mark Langsfeld, MD
- General Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1528074176
Education & Certifications
- E Va Med Sch
- St Louis University Hosps
- Georgia Regents U, Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
