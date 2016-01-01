Overview of Dr. Mark Langsfeld, MD

Dr. Mark Langsfeld, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Georgia Regents U, Medical College and is affiliated with Unm Hospital and Unm Sandoval Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Langsfeld works at UNM Hospital in Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Varicose Veins and Spider Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.