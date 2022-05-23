Dr. Mark Lapp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lapp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Lapp, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark Lapp, MD
Dr. Mark Lapp, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in North Chelmsford, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lowell General Hospital.
Dr. Lapp works at
Dr. Lapp's Office Locations
Orthopaedic Surgical Associates14 Research Pl, North Chelmsford, MA 01863 Directions (978) 454-0706
Hospital Affiliations
- Lowell General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
i had a spine problem and the treatment and care were 5 star, the center were the surgery was done (north atlantic surgical suites) was soooo much better than a hospital setting
About Dr. Mark Lapp, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Washington University
- Tufts NEMC
- Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lapp has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lapp accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lapp has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lapp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Lapp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lapp.
