Overview of Dr. Mark Lapp, MD

Dr. Mark Lapp, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in North Chelmsford, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lowell General Hospital.



Dr. Lapp works at Orthopaedic Surgical Associates in North Chelmsford, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.