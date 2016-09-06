Dr. Larkins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Larkins, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Larkins, MD
Dr. Mark Larkins, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM and is affiliated with Sanford Medical Center Bismarck.
Dr. Larkins' Office Locations
Larkins Neurosurgery PA889 Grand Ave Ste 102, Saint Paul, MN 55105 Directions (612) 412-8044
East Central in Radiation2401 W University Ave, Muncie, IN 47303 Directions (765) 747-3111
Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital5165 McCarty Ln, Lafayette, IN 47905 Directions (765) 448-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Sanford Medical Center Bismarck
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
He fixed my cervical fractures and left me with feeling in my arm again.
About Dr. Mark Larkins, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1740230317
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Larkins accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Larkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Larkins works at
Dr. Larkins has seen patients for Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Larkins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Larkins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Larkins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Larkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Larkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.