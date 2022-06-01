Dr. Mark Larkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Larkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Larkins, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Larkins, MD
Dr. Mark Larkins, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Pace, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIV OF NV SCH OF MED|University Of Nevada, Reno School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida West Hospital, Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, Gulf Breeze Hospital, Jay Hospital and Santa Rosa Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Larkins' Office Locations
- 1 3810 Highway 90, Pace, FL 32571 Directions (850) 739-6393
-
2
Jay Medical Center14114 Alabama St, Jay, FL 32565 Directions (850) 739-6402
-
3
4901 Market Place Rd, Pensacola, FL 32504
Directions
(850) 659-2003
Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Fort Walton Beach208 Mary Esther Blvd Ste 1, Mary Esther, FL 32569 Directions (850) 659-2002
-
5
Andrews Institute1040 Gulf Breeze Pkwy Ste 206, Gulf Breeze, FL 32561 Directions (850) 710-0513
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida West Hospital
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
- Gulf Breeze Hospital
- Jay Hospital
- Santa Rosa Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Elderplan
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very personal and listens well and is willing to work with you to get positive results. I Would recommend Dr. Larkins to all who need help in managing their pains.
About Dr. Mark Larkins, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1891831871
Education & Certifications
- University Of Florida|University of Florida College of Medicine - Gainesville
- University of Florida College of Medicine - Gainesville
- University of Nevada at Las Vegas|University of Nevada, Las Vegas
- UNIV OF NV SCH OF MED|University Of Nevada, Reno School Of Medicine
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Larkins has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Larkins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Larkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Larkins has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Larkins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Larkins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Larkins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Larkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Larkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.