Dr. Mark Laukka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laukka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Laukka, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Laukka, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital, HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center, HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.
Dr. Laukka works at
Locations
-
1
HSHS St. Vincent Hospital835 S Van Buren St Rm 849, Green Bay, WI 54301 Directions (920) 429-1700
-
2
HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center1726 Shawano Ave, Green Bay, WI 54303 Directions (920) 429-1700
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital
- HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center
- HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital
- HSHS St. Vincent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Laukka?
About Dr. Mark Laukka, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1538192851
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Laukka has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laukka accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Laukka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Laukka works at
Dr. Laukka has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Hernia and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Laukka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Laukka. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laukka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laukka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laukka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.