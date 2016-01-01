Dr. Mark Law, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Law is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Law, MD
Dr. Mark Law, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Newark, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Licking Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Law's Office Locations
1
Center for Sight1717 W Main St Ste 202, Newark, OH 43055 Directions (740) 522-8555
2
Select Specialty Hospital of Southeast Ohio2000 Tamarack Rd Fl 2, Newark, OH 43055 Directions (220) 564-6326
3
Surgical Interventions LLC1371 W MAIN ST, Newark, OH 43055 Directions (740) 522-8555
Hospital Affiliations
- Licking Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1275536237
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville Hospital
- Med. Coll Va
- U Calif Irvine/Va Med Ctr
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
