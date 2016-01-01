Overview of Dr. Mark Law, MD

Dr. Mark Law, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Newark, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Licking Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Law works at CENTER FOR SIGHT in Newark, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Presbyopia and Drusen along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.