Overview of Dr. Mark Lawler, MD

Dr. Mark Lawler, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Novato, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago Medical School/Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with Novato Community Hospital.



Dr. Lawler works at Future Medical Group in Novato, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.