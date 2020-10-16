Overview

Dr. Mark Lawrence, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Univ North Tx Hlth Sci Ctr Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple and Hendrick Medical Center.



Dr. Lawrence works at Cardiology Consultants in Abilene, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, Heart Disease and Angina along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.