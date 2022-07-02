Overview

Dr. Mark Lazarev, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from PITTSBURG STATE UNIVERSITY / DEPARTMENT OF PSYCHOLOGY AND COUNSELING and is affiliated with Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center and The Johns Hopkins Hospital.



Dr. Lazarev works at JOHNS HOPKINS MEDICAL INSTITUTIONS in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Lutherville Timonium, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.