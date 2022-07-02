Dr. Mark Lazarev, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lazarev is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Lazarev, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Lazarev, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from PITTSBURG STATE UNIVERSITY / DEPARTMENT OF PSYCHOLOGY AND COUNSELING and is affiliated with Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center and The Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Dr. Lazarev works at
Locations
Johns Hopkins Hospital600 N Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (410) 502-3147Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
Johns Hopkins Gastroenterology Hepatology2360 W Joppa Rd Ste 205, Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093 Directions (410) 955-3663
Hospital Affiliations
- Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing GI doctor. He takes the time to listen to your concerns and discusses things in detail. As a patient I always feel like my input is heard and taken into consideration when we are deciding on treatments. As someone with IBD I know it’s very hard to find a GI doctor you can trust ! Even when things don’t go as expected he is always available to discuss the next option or course of treatment. I’ve always felt safe when in his care. I highly recommend this doctor!
About Dr. Mark Lazarev, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1104094739
Education & Certifications
- PITTSBURG STATE UNIVERSITY / DEPARTMENT OF PSYCHOLOGY AND COUNSELING
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lazarev has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lazarev accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lazarev has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lazarev works at
Dr. Lazarev has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lazarev on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Lazarev. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lazarev.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lazarev, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lazarev appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.