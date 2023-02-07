Overview of Dr. Mark Lebeda, MD

Dr. Mark Lebeda, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in East Lansing, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Iowa and is affiliated with Sparrow Hospital.



Dr. Lebeda works at Mid-Michigan Ear Nose & Throat in East Lansing, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.