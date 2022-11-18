Overview of Dr. Mark Leber, MD

Dr. Mark Leber, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center.



Dr. Leber works at OrthoArizona in Gilbert, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.