Dr. Mark Leber, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mark Leber, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center.
OrthoArizona - North Gilbert Office2940 E Banner Gateway Dr Ste 200, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Directions (480) 964-2908Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
OrthoArizona - Arcadia3033 N 44th St Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85018 Directions (602) 631-3161Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Arizona Foundation
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Wells Fargo Insurance
- Worker's Compensation
Dr. Leber listened before he spoke. Then he asked educated questions, drilling down as necessary. He provided thorough explanations, offered treatment alternatives, and gave his personal opinion (as in, “If it were me…”), all of which I appreciate. He gave me all I needed in order to make the best decision for myself and then he honored that decision. He is a patient’s healthcare expert partner, not a pushy know-it-all. I trust him and highly recommend him.
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Indiana Hospital
- University of Colorado Hospital
- University of Arizona
- NORTHERN ARIZONA UNIVERSITY
Dr. Leber has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
