Dr. Mark Leber, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.8 (153)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mark Leber, MD

Dr. Mark Leber, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center.

Dr. Leber works at OrthoArizona in Gilbert, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Chandler Regional Medical Center
Dr. Leber's Office Locations

  1. 1
    OrthoArizona - North Gilbert Office
    2940 E Banner Gateway Dr Ste 200, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 964-2908
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    OrthoArizona - Arcadia
    3033 N 44th St Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85018 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 631-3161
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Injection Chevron Icon
Elbow Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal Chevron Icon
Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Arizona Foundation
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint
    • Wells Fargo Insurance
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 153 ratings
    Patient Ratings (153)
    5 Star
    (142)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 18, 2022
    Dr. Leber listened before he spoke. Then he asked educated questions, drilling down as necessary. He provided thorough explanations, offered treatment alternatives, and gave his personal opinion (as in, “If it were me…”), all of which I appreciate. He gave me all I needed in order to make the best decision for myself and then he honored that decision. He is a patient’s healthcare expert partner, not a pushy know-it-all. I trust him and highly recommend him.
    Katherine — Nov 18, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mark Leber, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • 25 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1396796090
    Education & Certifications

    • Indiana Hospital
    • University of Colorado Hospital
    • University of Arizona
    • NORTHERN ARIZONA UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Leber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Leber has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Leber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Leber has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    153 patients have reviewed Dr. Leber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leber.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

