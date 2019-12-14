See All Dermatologists in New York, NY
Dr. Mark Lebwohl, MD

Dermatology
4.2 (11)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mark Lebwohl, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Queens and Mount Sinai West.

Dr. Lebwohl works at May Center for Mount Sinai Doctors in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Psoriasis, Dyshydrotic Eczema and Hidradenitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Mount Sinai Hospital
    5 E 98th St, New York, NY 10029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 241-9728
    Monday
    1:30pm - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
  • Mount Sinai Brooklyn
  • Mount Sinai Hospital
  • Mount Sinai Morningside
  • Mount Sinai Queens
  • Mount Sinai West

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psoriasis
Dyshydrotic Eczema
Hidradenitis
Psoriasis
Dyshydrotic Eczema
Hidradenitis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Pemphigoid
Purpura
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Actinic Keratosis
Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Arthritis
Athlete's Foot
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark
Boil
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Cellulitis
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excessive Sweating
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Granuloma of Skin
Hair Loss
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP)
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo
Keloid Scar
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lichen Planus
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Psoriatic Arthritis
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Telogen Effluvium
Varicose Veins
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchiectasis
Chronic Sinusitis
Cold Sore
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 2
Dyslipidemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Genital Herpes
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Joint Pain
Latex Allergy
Lipid Disorders
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Osteoporosis
Pemphigus
Pityriasis Rosea
Pneumonia
Raynaud's Disease
Sarcoidosis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Spider Veins
Throat Pain
Varicose Eczema
Venous Insufficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Mark Lebwohl, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1013902444
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Harvard Medical School
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Lebwohl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lebwohl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lebwohl has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lebwohl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lebwohl works at May Center for Mount Sinai Doctors in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Lebwohl’s profile.

    Dr. Lebwohl has seen patients for Psoriasis, Dyshydrotic Eczema and Hidradenitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lebwohl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lebwohl. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lebwohl.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lebwohl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lebwohl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

