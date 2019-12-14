Overview

Dr. Mark Lebwohl, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Queens and Mount Sinai West.



Dr. Lebwohl works at May Center for Mount Sinai Doctors in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Psoriasis, Dyshydrotic Eczema and Hidradenitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.