Dr. Mark Lebwohl, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mark Lebwohl, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Queens and Mount Sinai West.
Dr. Lebwohl works at
Mount Sinai Hospital5 E 98th St, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 241-9728Monday1:30pm - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Brooklyn
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Queens
- Mount Sinai West
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Cigna
Dr. Lebwohl has been a remarkable find for me. His judgment, guidance and extraordinary knowledge with skin conditions is apparent to anyone who meets or has any contact with him. He has been and continues to provide me with invaluable care, which I am most grateful for. Despite his noteworthy stature in the medical community, and as a leading specialist in his field, he makes you feel almost like your his most important patient.
- Dermatology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1013902444
- Harvard Medical School
- Dermatology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Lebwohl has seen patients for Psoriasis, Dyshydrotic Eczema and Hidradenitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lebwohl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
