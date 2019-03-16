See All Neurologists in Cordova, TN
Dr. Mark Ledoux, MD
Dr. Mark Ledoux, MD

Neurology
4.4 (14)
Overview of Dr. Mark Ledoux, MD

Dr. Mark Ledoux, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cordova, TN. They completed their residency with University Of Al Hospital

Dr. Ledoux works at Wesley Neurology Clinic in Cordova, TN with other offices in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Parkinson's Disease, Tremor and Huntington's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ledoux's Office Locations

    Wesley Neurology Clinic
    8000 Centerview Pkwy Ste 305, Cordova, TN 38018
    Blues City Psychiatry Pllc
    5050 Poplar Ave Ste 511, Memphis, TN 38157
    Wesley Neurology Clinic
    1211 Union Ave Ste 400, Memphis, TN 38104

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Parkinson's Disease
Tremor
Huntington's Disease
Parkinson's Disease
Tremor
Huntington's Disease

Parkinson's Disease
Tremor
Huntington's Disease
Difficulty With Walking
Dystonia
Essential Tremor
Gait Abnormality
Ataxia
Cerebrovascular Disease
Dementia
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
ImPACT Testing
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Memory Evaluation
Myelopathy
Myoclonus
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sleep Apnea
Sudoscan
Vertigo
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Alzheimer's Disease
Anterior Horn Disease
Autonomic Disorders
Brain Aneurysm
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebral Palsy
Cerebral Vascular Disease
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea)
Chronic Pain
Corticobasal Degeneration
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Epilepsy
Headache
Herniated Disc
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Lyme Disease
Meningiomas
Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Myasthenia Gravis
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy
Nerve Conduction Studies
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Parkinsonism
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP)
Pseudobulbar Affect
Seizure Disorders
Spinal Stenosis
Stroke
Syncope
Tension Headache
Tic Disorders
Tourette's Syndrome
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
    Mar 16, 2019
    My husband has been Dr. LeDoux’s patient for two years. He has Lewy Body Dementia. Dr. LeDoux has been very helpful and attentive. His medical care and his attentitiveness to my husband has been the strength and encouragement we have needed as this journey has become more demanding. We are so thankful to have him in the Memphis area and to receive the expertise of his training in such a difficult disease.
    About Dr. Mark Ledoux, MD

    • Neurology
    • English
    1407813439
    University Of Al Hospital
