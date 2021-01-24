Dr. Mark Leech, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leech is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Leech, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Leech, MD
Dr. Mark Leech, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Erlinger Baroness Hospital.
Dr. Leech's Office Locations
-
1
Chattanooga Plastic Surgery Pllc1616 Gunbarrel Rd Ste 103, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 826-8200
-
2
Chattanooga Imaging1755 Gunbarrel Rd Ste 201, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 778-5222
Hospital Affiliations
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Leech and staff are great. They make you feel very comfortable. He does amazing work.
About Dr. Mark Leech, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia
