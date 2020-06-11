Overview of Dr. Mark Lehman, MD

Dr. Mark Lehman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements, Lipomas, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.