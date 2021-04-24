See All Dermatologists in Tulsa, OK
Dr. Mark Lehman, MD

Dermatology
3.9 (18)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mark Lehman, MD is a Dermatologist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Lehman works at Tulsa Dermatology Clinic Inc in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Intertrigo and Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Tulsa Dermatology Clinic
    2121 E 21st St, Tulsa, OK 74114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 749-2261

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Apr 24, 2021
    I have been going to Tulsa Dermatology for many years started with Dr.Gregg. In the 90’s sent my manger there. She returned from appointment, came back to work calling me in her office. She could not thank me enough as she had a skin cancer on her face. Fast forward to several years ago Dr Lehman found a skin cancer on my face which was taken care of quickly. Today my husband, daughter and granddaughter are all Dr.Lehman’s patients. He is so knowledgeable, kind and friendly. By the way his hobby taking pictures are awesome. Highly recommend him and his nurses.
    Barbara — Apr 24, 2021
    About Dr. Mark Lehman, MD

    Dermatology
    31 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1932195815
    Education & Certifications

    TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Lehman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lehman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lehman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lehman works at Tulsa Dermatology Clinic Inc in Tulsa, OK. View the full address on Dr. Lehman’s profile.

    Dr. Lehman has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Intertrigo and Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lehman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Lehman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lehman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lehman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lehman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

